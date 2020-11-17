Manna House extends help to families for the holidays

For more than 25 years, Manna House Midlothian has served the community during the holidays, and they are assisting again this year.

Last year, the organization gave out about 300 Thanksgiving meals and approximately 4,000 angels were adopted.

This year, Manna House is in need of food and monetary donations for Thanksgiving, as well as sponsors for the children on the Angel Tree.

Marketing Coordinator Celeste Silvas said that the need has increased this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, meaning there are a lot of people with less money than usual, and they are in need of assistance to meet their basic needs,” shared Silvas.

Thanksgiving meal kits will be provided to feed Ellis County families.

“Not to mention, there are many people who are stuck at home or isolated from extended family as part of social distancing and quarantining efforts (so as not to endanger the health of friends and family),” said Silvas. “The impact of this will weigh even heavier on the hearts and spirits of our neighbors during this season of family and gathering, so we want to do what we can to show love and support, and lift spirits.”

Manna House is currently accepting food donations from their needs list at mannahouseoutreach.com/thanksgiving or a monetary donation of $75, which will provide a complete meal kit for one family.

According to a news release, "Manna House is also in need of donors who will sponsor a child. Individuals, families, church groups, businesses, or any other group can choose a child from the Angel Tree and personally shop for them or make a donation of $75 for gifts to be purchased."

Anyone interested can stop by Manna House Midlothian, call the office or learn more at MannaHouseOutreach.com/angeltree.

The kits and Angel Tree sign-ups and sponsors are due at the dates set below:

Thanksgiving Meal Kits - Donations due by Nov. 23

Christmas Angel Tree - Sign up children in need by Nov. 30

Christmas Angel Tree - Sponsor a child or donate by Dec. 8

The office is located at 3241A Robinson Road, Midlothian, TX 76065, and questions can be answered at 972-775-1800.