Life High Waxahachie Lady Mustangs cross country team is state-bound on Nov. 24

Submitted By Chelsea Grommer

Bound for state, the Life High School Waxahachie (LHSW) Lady Mustangs took third place during the UIL 4A-Region 2 Regional Cross Country meet in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

“I was actually a little nervous,” expressed Daniel Dagen, LHSW’s Head Cross Country Coach. “On paper we were in a good position to take one of the top three spots, but anything can happen out there on a course. In the end, the girls did the job they had to do in order to advance to the state meet.”

In what was a flawless season, the district champion’s winning streak came to an end with Celina taking first place. Despite the tough competition, the young team’s advancement to Region Two was the first time in five years. This will be the Lady Mustangs’ first trip as a team to the State Cross Country meet.

“The girls ran a smart, hard race, considering the course was new to them,” Dagen acknowledged. “I was proud of all the girls and the job they have done the entire year. You don't get third at regionals because you had a good week.”

Landing three runners in the top 10, the Lady Mustangs placed third overall with an average team time of 12:27.

Coming in second place in the two-mile run, Jordynn West led the Lady Mustangs with an individual time of 11:30. Taking fourth, Charzell Williams followed closely behind clocking in at 11:39, and Emeri Adames earned seventh place with a time of 11:59. The team also includes Evie Rodriguez, Kamilah Rodriguez, Kimber Tolliver, and Natacia Ruiz.

“Jordynn West stepped up today and hung with the top runner from Celina for most of the race,” said Dagen, pointing out a highlight from the day. “She held onto her second place spot with a hard sprint at the end.”

Dagen went on to explain that for the last five months, the Lady Mustangs have worked hard, focusing on their technique. The team has come far, and Dagen noted that the Lady Mustangs remain optimistic for state.

“My expectation is the same as every meet. You are competing against yourself as much as the other runners,” Dagen said. “I expect them to run the race of their life. I want these girls to all get a 15- to 20-second personal record, and I do hope for them that they get some hardware to show off for all their hard work.”

The state meet is scheduled for Nov. 24 at the Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. For information on parking and other guidelines, visit visit uiltexas.org/cross-country/state.