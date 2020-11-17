The annual Coleman Junior High Craft show has been canceled as of late Saturday night, decided by the committee, due to the uprising in COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas.

The crafts show was supposed to be held on Nov. 21, planned with social distancing to be practiced. However, the committee has decided to take extra precaution and cancel the show.

“We have cancelled the craft show,” shared Craft Fair Coordinator Kim Kriegel. "I was out of town at leadership TASB and had no idea the numbers are spiking like they are.”

The craft show has been around for about 28 years and will have to wait to celebrate another year.

The show was going to host crafters from all over Texas, which the committee concluded wouldn’t be wise during this time.

“My committee talked it out. We had crafters from all over Texas. The potential of them coming to Waxahachie and taking it back home then was too huge to risk,” explained Kriegel.

The committee plans to make a strong return next year.

“We are tightening our belts and will try to help as many as we can with the money we have left from last year,” shared Kriegel. “If you would like to donate to help us feed our neediest kids and maybe buy them a small Christmas present, you can mail a check to Coleman Jr. High, 1000 N. Hwy 77, Waxahachie, Tx 75165.”

To keep up with the show, visit https://www.facebook.com/wisdcoleman .