Baylor Scott & White Health presents the Tiniest Texans - Salute Edition

Daily Light report

This Veterans Day, these Tiniest Texans saluted the brave men and women who have served the country.

According to their page, "Labor & delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at Baylor Scott & White medical centers throughout Texas make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in our hospitals. Below are recent examples of their efforts, as well as links to photos of our tiny Texans getting in the spirit of the holidays."

