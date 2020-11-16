According to a report released by the State of Texas from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT), 6,024 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Nov. 16 for Ellis County.

In the county, a total of 6,268 cases have been reported. Currently, there are a total of 202 cases are active, decreasing from last week. Additionally, 42 deaths have been reported.

A total of 67,885 have been administered.

For additional COVID-19 information in Ellis County, visit https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Dashboard .