Waxahachie Rotary Club has unique experience with American Flag Program

The Waxahachie Rotary Club offered its American Flag Program to the community weeks before the Veterans Day holiday, with a unique situation arising days before.

“I received a call on Monday from a young lady who wanted an American flag in her yard for Veterans Day. I told her the cutoff time had passed, and we were so sorry, but would be happy to get one installed for 2021," said flag chairman Melissa Ballard. “She sounded a bit teary, so I asked her to share with me the situation. Her husband has been deployed for quite some time and 'should' be arriving at DFW at some point. I immediately reached out to Lee & Russell (Flag Installation Team) and shared with them, and as always, Lee came back and said “no problem.' ”

This is one of the many reasons Ballard loves the flag program and why she continues to chair the program.

“So many questions over the years, and yes, there ... have been frustrating moments, but this story is WHY I continue to do what I do. I love the American Flag Program that we have, and cannot thank each of you (enough) for your hard work and dedication in keeping this program alive & vibrant,” stated Ballard.

The Rotary Club of Waxahachie has been taking part in the American Flag Program for more than 20 years. This program gives residents the opportunity to apply for an installment of an American flag at their home.

“We take your application, we then install a flag sleeve at your home where the flag is displayed.The Rotary Club partners with several Boy Scout troops to place the flags and pick them up. This is a way for them to raise funds and partner in a great program,” shared Ballard.

The club tries to leave the flags up for a week at a time so people may enjoy. The customers pay $45 each year and the flag is installed five times per year.

The rotary club installs flags on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence day, Labor Day through 9/11 and Veterans Day.

Anyone interested can sign up for a flag at https://app.helpingwithflags.com/Rotary_Club_Waxahachie .