Superintendent Brenda Sanford celebrates first year at ROISD

Superintendent Brenda Sanford is celebrating a year in leadership for Red Oak Independent School District, beginning her journey as leader of the district on Nov. 11, 2019.

“We are excited to celebrate the 1st anniversary of Superintendent Brenda Sanford’s leadership helm of Red Oak ISD!” stated the Red Oak ISD Facebook page.

She started with the district after 20+ years in education and 10 years serving the Canton community courts and justice system.

“Well it has been a fast and furious year, but it’s been a great year. It’s been different than anything I ever expected because of the COVID situation. But even through the pandemic, seeing the entire team – administration, teachers, everyone, custodial food services – pull together, has made me realize how Red Oak has it together,” said Sanford. “They are really, really all about team and supporting each other and going the extra mile. So I can’t say enough about how wonderful my year has been. It’s been great.”

Sanford was the director of curriculum, accountability and assessment in Canton. In her first year in Red Oak, she has only known her role throughout the pandemic.

“My favorite part has probably been being able to involve so many different stakeholders. When you’re in this position, you’re not just limited – when I was in the classroom I mostly just dealt with parents and students,” said Sanford. “What a blessing and an honor to be in Red Oak. Never even knew what Red Oak community was about when I first started a year ago. Even in the midst of a pandemic, I don’t even know what normal Red Oak is. Just knowing that even in a pandemic this is what this is about, I look forward to even learning what it’s about at a normal time.”

The superintendent was celebrated through a "drive through" like party on Nov. 11.

“We are blessed to have such a compassionate, student-focused leader for our students and staff,” stated school board President John Anderson. “Mrs. Sanford has been a calm, stabilizing guide with the best interests of our families as the primary factor for all decisions.”