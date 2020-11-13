Rotary Club partners with Feed the Fight to honor healthcare workers

On Tuesday, the Waxahachie Rotary Club partnered with the Feed the Fight organization to honor the Baylor Scott & White healthcare workers, who have been hard at work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feed the Fight is an organization that crowdsources individual donations to fund food delivery from local restaurants and their staff to nearby healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Turner, president of Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie, was thankful for the thoughtfulness from the organizations.

"COVID has reached an all-time high unfortunately for Ellis County. So these sorts of things are really a little thing we can do to say thank you to our team. They have families and are going through what everyone else is going through, but at the same time coming to work everyday and having to take care of people," said Turner.

Healthcare workers have been working day in and out through this pandemic.

“November is the month of giving thanks and Thanksgiving, and I was visiting with Sue Simmons here about how things were going at the hospital, and I thought about the fact that while we are putting on our masks and we’re going on with our daily lives as best as we can, this has changed the lives of the Baylor staff that are here caring for these people ... I thought we need to do something to show them how grateful we are of them, that they are there for our friends and family while we can’t be there," shared Melissa Chapman.

According to Turner, a vast majority of Ellis County residents have visited Baylor Scott & White facilities during the the COVID-19 outbreak.

Once the Rotary Club heard about the giving back initiative of Feed the Fight, they immediately wanted to be a part of the cause.

“Well Rotary is about giving back to the community, so we were all really pleased to give back to the people that are caring for our loved ones at this time. It was a privilege to be able to do that to help with the healthcare endeavors to help keep their spirits in line,” shared Ann Montgomery, board member of the Rotary Club.

Each week, Feed the Fight will be partnering with an organization to give back to the healthcare workers.

“We’re just so thankful for everything they do. We’re all relatively able to go out and put on our masks and go pick up our groceries and do our shopping and different things," said Chapman. "For the most part, this has been an inconvenience, but this has really changed for these people, their day to day life. They have a huge adjustment to make taking care of these people.”

To keep up with the Feed the Fight Waxahachie, visit https://www.facebook.com/feedthefightwaxahachie .