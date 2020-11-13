Ellis County launches clinic to provide free civil legal services for veterans

Daily Light Report

The Ellis County Veterans Service Office has announced a partnership with the Texas A&M University School of Law to provide free civil legal services for qualifying veterans through a Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity to partner with the Texas A&M School of Law. This Free Legal Clinic will greatly assist our veterans," said Ellsworth Huling, Ellis County Veterans Service Officer in a news release.

This clinic is a law office operated by Texas A&M School of Law, in which students will represent clients under supervision of experienced attorneys.

According to the release, "The clinic is funded by the Texas A&M University School of Law and a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance."

Candidates that will qualify include underserved veterans and former guard members separated from service and eligible applicants who are current residents of Ellis, Navarro, or Wise counties.

The Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic assists with the following legal services:

Divorces - with or without domestic violence

Protective orders

Child custody proceedings

Terminations

Adoptions

Child support and enforcement

Landlord/tenant, consumer, and other legal issues, including wills and end-of-life affidavits.

“We will forever be proud to serve our great American heroes. The men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have bravely put service above self. This free Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic is one way we can extend our appreciation to those who deserve our utmost gratitude," shared Ellis County Judge Todd Little.