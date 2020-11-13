The annual Coleman Junior High Craft Show to take place

The annual Coleman Junior High Craft Show will take place on Nov. 21, in support of the students in need at Waxahachie ISD.

The craft show has been around for about 28 years.

“It is a fundraiser for the WISD students in need. If there is a need that campus funds or PTO’s cant cover, we try to cover it or find a way for it to be covered. Last spring, we tasked ourselves with providing food for our most food challenged families,” shared Craft Fair Coordinator Kim Kriegel. “We partnered with WISD nutrition and transportation and did four food distributions. Since school started, we have helped four families with food and clothing.”

The show stopped for a few years but resumed when Mr. Nix asked Kriegel to bring it back for the students. Up until three years ago, the show was the Waxahachie pre-Christmas Craft Show.

The show usually has 2,000 people in attendance, but this year will look a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, the booths will be socially distanced, everyone will be required to wear a mask or shield, and we are going to limit shoppers to 300 at a time,” said Kriegel.

The craft show has a $3 admission fee, and it begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

"We have changed several procedures to make it as touch-free as possible. We have changed the configuration of booths to include the area around the fine arts center and outside in the courtyard if the weather permits," shared Kriegel.

The show will take place at Coleman Jr. High at 1000 N Hwy 77 in Waxahachie. For additional information or updates on changes, visit https://www.facebook.com/wisdcoleman .