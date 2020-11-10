Waxahachie Rotary Club begins new project

The Waxahachie Rotary Club took up a new project this past Saturday, Nov. 7, and begun renovating an old church building located at 720 MLK Blvd.

The building is 100 years old, having been built in 1920.

This project is being led by rotary members Eric Epperley, Jamal Rasheed and Von Aday.

"The church at that location was built in 1920 and in desperate need of TLC. We will be working every Saturday until this project is complete," shared Billie Wallace, president of the club.

The project was first offered by Rotarian Jamal Rasheed, who owns the African American Hall of Fame. The project was declined at first, but was then recently accepted.

"We declined to take in the challenge at first, but then decided to accept the challenge of scraping, replacing rotted boards, repainting the church, and cutting down the large tree that was growing into the side of the church," Wallace said.

The church repairs will be funded by Rotary Club, along with donations from Sherwin Williams Paint and Brad Yates Construction.

Rotarians will also be working on the church this Saturday and maybe one additional day.

"Rotarians and clients from adult probation scraped, caulked, replaced rotten boards, and even cut down a large tree," Wallace said. "Once all of the necessary boards are replaced, sealed, and scraped we will be applying a fresh coat of paint. The church has never had a steeple and I would love for us to build one and apply it to the historic church."

According to the oganization's website, "Becoming a Rotarian connects you with a diverse group who share your drive to give back. Founded back in 1911, District 5810 has grown to 63 clubs with 2700+ Rotarians scattered around 8 counties in the Northern part of Texas."

For more information about the club, visit https://rotary5810.org/ .