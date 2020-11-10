Sims Library open to the public

The Nicholas P. Sims Library held its ribboncutting on Friday, Nov. 6, showing the public a peek of what the renovated building has to offer.

Prior to the ribboncutting, Board Chairman Steven F. Chapman and board director Matt Authier gave a few words, sharing the process the library went through during its reconstruction.

“We created an alternative way to get to the Lyceum, without going up the steep, slippery marble staircase. That was a simple problem that had pretty creative challenges involved," Authier said.

The building has been under construction for more than a year.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce.

The ribbon was cut with team work from Mayor David Hill and Library Director Barbara Claspell.

"We're excited. We just can't wait for the people to get back in here. We're just looking forward to the new room and having all the people come back and the kids and the programming," said Claspell.

Chapman shared his favorite renovation in the library.

"The Lyceum. To me, it really represents the culture of a previous era, which is still serving as well. The architect said that place was the best preserved and dramatic of its type in Texas," Chapman said.

The seating is all original and the building has been preserved in good shape, he added.

Among the changes community members will notice when the doors open, include:

• Limited entrance (determined by departments)

• Masks will be required

• Social distancing must be followed

• Patrons who are sick are asked not to enter

Reminder to wash hands and use sanitizer

The library planned to resume open hours effective Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the hours of operation are as follows:

• Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday through Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sims is located at 515 W. Main St.