Medical director shares about new Hernia Surgery Center

As the Baylor Scott & White Center for Hernia Surgery in Waxahachie opened its doors to the public on Nov. 2, Medical Director Mazen Iskandar shared more about the new facility.

“We are very excited to have established a center dedicated for specialized hernia surgery in Waxahachie. We are passionate about the treatment of hernias and honored to share that with the people of Waxahachie,” Iskander said.

A hernia is a defect in the muscle layer of the abdominal wall that can be more prominent with straining or coughing.

According to Iskander, uncomplicated hernias can cause discomfort and pain but in some cases can cause a blockage in the gastro-intestinal tract and require emergency surgery.

The new facility offers updated and high-quality care for patients in need of treatment.

"The center offers the highest quality of care in hernia surgery by using the most up to date approaches, techniques and expertise in treating hernias. The full spectrum of hernias can be treated ranging from a small umbilical hernia to a large, complex recurrent hernia that requires abdominal wall reconstruction," he said.

Additionally, Iskander also touched on the steps and preparation taken before surgery.

"We emphasize on adequate patient preparation before surgery to minimize the risk of complications," he said. "As an example, we offer assistance in weight loss, management of diabetes and smoking cessation prior to surgery. In summary, patients treated at the center will have a great improvement in their overall quality of life especially if they suffer from larger hernias."

The new facility is in an existing building that was repurposed to house the Hernia Surgery Center.

"It was already equipped so there was little capital expense involved, and was able to be operational quickly. Since Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie didn’t have to build a new building for this, it was a very quick turnaround," said Matthew Olivolo with media relations for Baylor Scott & White Health.

For more information, visit https://www.bswhealth.com/locations/texas-surgical-specialists-waxahachie/Pages/hernia-repair.aspx .