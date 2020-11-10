Ellis County Commissioner's Court honors veterans with resolution

Daily Light report

On Nov. 3, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court approved a resolution honoring and recognizing all veterans that are currently serving in the armed forces in Ellis County and around the world.

Below is the sample of the resolution:

WHEREAS, the United States of America is founded upon opportunity and freedom; a blessing gifted to us by the men and women who have decided to put service above self; and

WHEREAS, we recognize a single day of remembrance will forever be inadequate to truly repay the gratitude we owe the veterans of the United States Armed Forces, we call upon every person across Ellis County to live every day in thanksgiving; and

WHEREAS, on Veterans Day we pay tribute to the millions of patriots’ past and present, who have forsaken the comforts of family to protect liberty, uphold our values, and defend our home; and

WHEREAS, we hereby honor the Veterans of the United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Army, United States Air Force, and the United States Coast Guard, who have carried the red, white, and blue; and

WHEREAS, all across our nation we celebrate our great American heroes, we pledge to always cherish their sacrifice now and forever;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the ELLIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT does hereby recognize all veterans and the men and women that are currently serving in our armed forces around the world.