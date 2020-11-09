Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Waxahachie Daily Light

Oct. 26

• Price, Donald L., 56, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction; traffic offense Class C, two counts

• Kingery, Michael P., 61, driving while intoxicated, third offense

• Caballero, Nicolas, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

• May, Nina N., 37, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility

• Sanchez, David S., 47, driving while intoxicated, second offense; parole violation–driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer

• Smith, Pat M., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Oct. 27

• Rios, Juan A., 21, unlicensed carrying a weapon

• Steel, Johnny A., 58, parole violation

• Walker, Robert T., 26, indecent assault

• Pedraza, Jose M., 29, accident involving injury

• Bonyo, Seth 24, parole violation–burglary of a habitation

• Fulton, Shree N., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Boothe, Gerrod K., 33, driving while intoxicated

Oct. 28

• Graves, Tempestt B., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Anderson, Akeyra D., 42, assault family/household member/impede; accident involving injury

• Maliska, Mikayla R., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Graham, Cory M., criminal trespass; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Biscoe, Keshun L., 29, city ordinance violation-solicitation

• Black, Christy B., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 2 or more

• Henry, Zaebryanna, 25, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Walker, Mary B., 17, aggravated robbery

• Holland, Steven P., 40, driving while intoxicated

• Collins, Douglas A., 44, city ordinance violation

• Wheaton, Elijah 23, indecent assault; indecent exposure

• Woodard, Damien 20, robbery; evading arrest/detention

• Moore, Tesmond L., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Oct. 29

• Munday, Nickolas L., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Moreno, Carmen C., 31, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer

• Guadron, Michael, 19, bond violation–protective order

• Jackson, Raymond, 58, assault

• Kidd, Jacques D., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

• Harvey, Amy L., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; failure to maintain financial responsibility; no drivers license

• Martin, Anthony J., 21, parole violation–credit card or debit card abuse

• Miller, Allen L., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; criminal trespass; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

• Shillow, Antwan D., 47, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous

• Spencer, Charles C., 63, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous; parole violation

• Jordan, Jenna L., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Lopez, Salvador G., 42, credit card or debit card abuse, three counts

• Thompson, Lameshita, 46, parole violation

• Gallegos, Jose A., 34, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Biscoe, Keshun L., 29, public intoxication

Oct. 30

• Krickbaum, Kenneth, 32, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater then 4 grams but less than 200 grams; theft of a firearm; unlicensed carrying of a weapon

• Irby, Chantal M., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater then 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Meyers, Jeffery G., 49, driving while intoxicated

• Collins, Cain A., 17, driving while intoxicated; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent

• Ovalle, Vinny R., 29, no valid drivers license-motorcycle

• Roberson, Cortney, 32, assault family/household member/impede

• Davis, Roderick R., 57, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions, two counts

• Becks, Rolando 30, sexual assault; theft of a firearm

• Estrada, Jose J., 20, continuous sex abuse of a child

• Abor, Daileigh R., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Roberts, Donald L., 33, driving with license invalid with previous conviction

• Robinson, Gregory 34, credit card or debit card abuse

• Urquieta, Milton I., 27, possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds

Oct. 31

• Salazar, Amy R., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Orozco, Jose E., 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle; accident involving damage to a vehicle

• Cuellar, Jamie 26, assault causing bodily injury

• Enciso, Roberto, 22, driving while intoxicated

• Clarke, Kelsey, 22, parole violation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent

• Sprout, Mark, 54, assault causing bodily injury

• Santiago, Nestor, 32, assault on family/household member/impede; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfering with emergency request for assistance

• Anaya, Alberto 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Nov. 1

• Sheppard, Harold M., 47, burglary of vehicles

• Shearon, Paul D., 31, assault causing bodily injury

• Lopez, Rosalio, 43, traffic offense Class C–no drivers license

• Molina, Elian 17, evading arrest/detention

• Payne, Randel, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Brown, Tyron M., 35, traffic offense Class C; two counts

• Mayben, Todd E., 23, aggravated robbery

• Tucker, Bryan L., 34, assault of family/household member/impede

• Brager, Ajahne D., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Mayers, Carlos D., 31, assault of family/household member/impede, two counts

