Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Oct. 26
• Price, Donald L., 56, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction; traffic offense Class C, two counts
• Kingery, Michael P., 61, driving while intoxicated, third offense
• Caballero, Nicolas, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
• May, Nina N., 37, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility
• Sanchez, David S., 47, driving while intoxicated, second offense; parole violation–driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer
• Smith, Pat M., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Oct. 27
• Rios, Juan A., 21, unlicensed carrying a weapon
• Steel, Johnny A., 58, parole violation
• Walker, Robert T., 26, indecent assault
• Pedraza, Jose M., 29, accident involving injury
• Bonyo, Seth 24, parole violation–burglary of a habitation
• Fulton, Shree N., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Boothe, Gerrod K., 33, driving while intoxicated
Oct. 28
• Graves, Tempestt B., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Anderson, Akeyra D., 42, assault family/household member/impede; accident involving injury
• Maliska, Mikayla R., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Graham, Cory M., criminal trespass; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Biscoe, Keshun L., 29, city ordinance violation-solicitation
• Black, Christy B., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 2 or more
• Henry, Zaebryanna, 25, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
• Walker, Mary B., 17, aggravated robbery
• Holland, Steven P., 40, driving while intoxicated
• Collins, Douglas A., 44, city ordinance violation
• Wheaton, Elijah 23, indecent assault; indecent exposure
• Woodard, Damien 20, robbery; evading arrest/detention
• Moore, Tesmond L., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Oct. 29
• Munday, Nickolas L., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Moreno, Carmen C., 31, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer
• Guadron, Michael, 19, bond violation–protective order
• Jackson, Raymond, 58, assault
• Kidd, Jacques D., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
• Harvey, Amy L., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; failure to maintain financial responsibility; no drivers license
• Martin, Anthony J., 21, parole violation–credit card or debit card abuse
• Miller, Allen L., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; criminal trespass; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
• Shillow, Antwan D., 47, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous
• Spencer, Charles C., 63, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous; parole violation
• Jordan, Jenna L., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Lopez, Salvador G., 42, credit card or debit card abuse, three counts
• Thompson, Lameshita, 46, parole violation
• Gallegos, Jose A., 34, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Biscoe, Keshun L., 29, public intoxication
Oct. 30
• Krickbaum, Kenneth, 32, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater then 4 grams but less than 200 grams; theft of a firearm; unlicensed carrying of a weapon
• Irby, Chantal M., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater then 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Meyers, Jeffery G., 49, driving while intoxicated
• Collins, Cain A., 17, driving while intoxicated; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent
• Ovalle, Vinny R., 29, no valid drivers license-motorcycle
• Roberson, Cortney, 32, assault family/household member/impede
• Davis, Roderick R., 57, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions, two counts
• Becks, Rolando 30, sexual assault; theft of a firearm
• Estrada, Jose J., 20, continuous sex abuse of a child
• Abor, Daileigh R., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
• Roberts, Donald L., 33, driving with license invalid with previous conviction
• Robinson, Gregory 34, credit card or debit card abuse
• Urquieta, Milton I., 27, possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds
Oct. 31
• Salazar, Amy R., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Orozco, Jose E., 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle; accident involving damage to a vehicle
• Cuellar, Jamie 26, assault causing bodily injury
• Enciso, Roberto, 22, driving while intoxicated
• Clarke, Kelsey, 22, parole violation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent
• Sprout, Mark, 54, assault causing bodily injury
• Santiago, Nestor, 32, assault on family/household member/impede; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfering with emergency request for assistance
• Anaya, Alberto 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Nov. 1
• Sheppard, Harold M., 47, burglary of vehicles
• Shearon, Paul D., 31, assault causing bodily injury
• Lopez, Rosalio, 43, traffic offense Class C–no drivers license
• Molina, Elian 17, evading arrest/detention
• Payne, Randel, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Brown, Tyron M., 35, traffic offense Class C; two counts
• Mayben, Todd E., 23, aggravated robbery
• Tucker, Bryan L., 34, assault of family/household member/impede
• Brager, Ajahne D., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Mayers, Carlos D., 31, assault of family/household member/impede, two counts
