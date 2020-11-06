SUBSCRIBE NOW
WISD names their students of the month for October

Kenya Menjivar
Waxahachie Daily Light

Waxahachie ISD has named their students of the month for the month of October. 

Every month, new students are recognized for their good work. 

Each WISD school chooses multiple Students of the Month each month, generally one from each class – so Wilemon has about 20 Students of the Month each month, according to Jenny Bridges, the Director of Public Relations for the district. 

With various schools filling the district, many students were recognized last month. 

Here are the elementary students of the month:

Here are the Clift students of the month.
Here are the Dunaway Elementary students of the month.
Here are the Felty students of the month.
These are the Marvin students of the month.
These are the Northside students of the month.
Here are the Shackelford students of the months.
Here are the Simpson students of the month.
Here are the Turner Pre-K students of the month.
Here are the Wedgeworth students of the month.
Wilemon STEAM Academy names their students of the month.

Here are the middle school students of the month:

Coleman Junior High names their students of the month.
Here are the Howard Junior High students of the month.

Here are the high school students of the month:

Global High names their students of the month.
Waxahachie High School names their students of the month.