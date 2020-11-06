New Baylor Scott & White Center for Hernia Surgery holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The Baylor Scott & White Center for Hernia Surgery held a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

"Our Chamber had the opportunity of commemorating the membership of the BRAND NEW Baylor Scott & White Center for Hernia Surgery with a ribbon cutting ceremony!" shared the Chamber.

This new facility will aid in hernia repairs and management of hernia complications that ensure patients are receiving the best hernia repair possible.

According to Baylor Scott & White's website, "Their ability to handle the more complex, large and recurrent hernias with newer techniques and using the best tools and material lead to lower recurrences and less complications."

A hernia is a defect in the abdominal wall that allows organs to protrude. If left unrepaired, hernias can grow larger over time, causing discomfort and pain.

Baylor Scott and & White ensures experienced surgeons that give the best hernia repair possible with newer tools and techniques to lower recurrences and minimize complications.

Head of the facility, Dr. Mazen Iskandar is a general surgeon with a focus in hernia repair. He shared the common symptoms folks receive from hernias.

"A hernia is basically a hole in the abdominal wall. It's a defect of the muscle layer abdominal wall that usually allows an organ or some tissue like fat," said Iskandear. "Usually it manifests as a bulge that can sometimes cause some discomfort, some pain. There are certain types of hernias such as hernias in the diaphragm which can cause no bulge and these can cause a reflex other symptoms. The most common symptom people have is a bulge causing pain. This is where people seek medical attention from the doctors."

Iskandar has been with Baylor Scott & White for 1 1/2 years, moving from New York.

"At the Baylor Scott & White Center for Hernia Surgery – Waxahachie, we treat a wide array of hernia conditions," states the website. "Depending on individual case, prior surgeries or location of hernia, we use a variety of techniques for hernia repair, including robotic, laparoscopic and open surgery."

This new facility is located at 2460 N Interstate 35E Ste 215 Waxahachie, TX 75165.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday-Friday.

For additional information, visit https://www.bswhealth.com/locations/hernia-surgery-waxahachie/Pages/default.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1KKLvNd9JkY15Bdjb6TSrzemNWdenaU8SNhrzcxYPhx8Hr3DGuUYB2Hbg .