Red Oak ISD makes slight change to mask policy, allowing some sports logos

Red Oak ISD recently changed their mask policy, allowing students and staff to wear masks or face coverings that portray collegiate or professional sports teams, as of Oct. 19.

According to the ROISD website, masks may include team logos, patterns, or fabric designs.

"We previously stated no outside organizations, but with fall football we decided to allow collegiate and professional sports images," shared Beth Trimble.

The above modification to the Student/Staff Mask Guidelines went into effect immediately.

Previously, only solid colors, patterns or prints or solid colors, patterns or prints with Red Oak ISD Logo or names or logos of Red Oak ISD or campus programs, clubs, or organizations were allowed to be worn in the school.

Additionally, face masks are required for all students on buses and when entering, exiting schools or in common areas. Grades Pre-K-3 may remove their masks when at their desk on their own; grades 4-12 must wear masks all day except when eating or participating in exercise with social distancing.