TSTC and Bombardier celebrate federal apprenticeship program registration

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, representatives of Texas State Technical College and Bombardier announced the registration of the company's apprenticeship program by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program is based at TSTC's North Texas campus in Red Oak.

"This will enable Bombardier to attract qualified individuals from the United States," said Tony Curry, the company's general manager.

Curry described the training program as a grassroots pipeline to produce aerospace workers.

"We could not have wished for a better partner," Curry said.

The program was announced in December 2019 and has trained 55 people to work at the Montreal-based aviation company, according to a news release.

Marcus Balch, provost of TSTC's North Texas campus, credited the TSTC Workforce Training department's collaboration with Bombardier in helping to make the training happen. He said each cohort has about 25 members.

"There is a desire to come on at Bombardier," Balch said. "It is evidence of how you treat your people."

The apprenticeship program will have eight cohorts by 2022. Cohort members train for 90 days at TSTC and 90 days of on-the-job training at the company. The third cohort is currently being trained.

"This is a great addition to the assets and resources in Red Oak," state Sen. Brian Birdwell said about the training program.

In Red Oak, the company's more than 900 employees produce the Advanced Metallic Wing for the Global 7500 aircraft.

"This is a great opportunity for anybody who wants to do this or needs a career change," said David Setzer, executive director of Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas.

Ellis County Judge Todd Ellis credited Bombardier with investing in the county's youth and changing the landscape of opportunities in the county.

"The best is yet to come for our next generation," he said.

For more information on Texas State Technical College, visit tstc.edu.