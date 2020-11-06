Patrick Brown named 2020 Early Careerist of the Year

Daily Light Report

The Vice President of Operations for Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and COO, Patrick Brown, was chosen as the 2020 Early Careerist of the Year by ACHE of North Texas Chapter of American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

“I am humbled and honored to be selected for this award," Brown said.

The award honors young healthcare executives under the age of 40 who work in North Texas and display impressive abilities of future healthcare leaders.

According to a news release, "The American College of Healthcare Executives is the professional society for healthcare leaders committed to improving health and was established to further advance healthcare management excellence through education and research."

The North Texas chapter serves the professional development needs of healthcare leaders in the DFW area, within 19 surrounding counties, and has more than 1,600 local members.

“Being recognized by my peers for the work that I do is very gratifying. I would like to thank all the members who nominated me and congratulate all the awardees," stated Brown.

Brown has served as vice president of operations at Methodist Mansfield since May 2019. He oversees 17 departments including service line oversight of cardiology, vascular surgery, and urology.

He was selected for the award due to his accomplishments at Methodist Mansfield, overseeing more than $16 million in construction projects, hospital operational performance, and his involvement with the ACHE North Texas Chapter Mentor/Mentee program, serving as a mentor for the past two years.

"Brown has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience, serving in operations, human resources, supply chain, strategic planning, and business development roles across a number of hospitals in Arizona, Georgia, and Texas," according to the release.

Brown has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bethune-Cookman University and a Master of Business Administration from Mercer University. He is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and has served as a panel speaker and moderator for many ACHE North Texas events.

The Methodist Mansfield Medical Center is located at 2700 E Broad St., Mansfield.