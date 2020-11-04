Ellis County Elections Office updates the Waxahachie General Election results

As election day comes to an end, the final unofficial results are in for the Waxahachie General Election, with incumbent David Hill remaining on council.

Current Mayor Hill won by a landslide, receiving a total of 9,297 votes and obtaining reelection for another term in place 1. Hill’s opponent Christenson received 5,275 votes.

For City Council Place 2, Tiffany Duran received a total 6,135 votes, remaining in the lead as votes were counted. Opponents Patrick Souter received 3,860 votes and Doug Barnes had 4,032 votes.

For City Place 3, Melissa Olson received 7,759 votes, coming close and winning by less than 10 percent of votes. Opponent Kevin Strength received 6,847.

As votes were counted for the position of Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Judd McCutchen won and will resume in his position for Place 1.

McCutchen received 20,008 votes, with no opponent to battle for the position.

For Place 2, Clay Schoolfield will also remain on the Board, winning with 12,885 votes. His opponent Amy Hedtke received 7,591 votes.

These results were updated at 10:56 p.m

For additional information, visit https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/13011/Election-Results-Upload-WEB?bidId= .