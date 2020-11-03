Living for Zachary comes to Waxahachie to give free screenings

Living for Zachary is partnering with the the Waxahachie YMCA to give free heart screenings to youth ages 12-22.

According to a news release, "Living for Zachary is a special screening program created and provided by Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano for youth ages 12-22 that can help detect heart abnormalities that may lead to sudden cardiac arrest."

The program partners with Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital Plano and Denton and Frontera Strategies to provide these screenings.

"Living for Zachary began in Collin County a little over one decade ago, and since then we have steadily expanded to reach children and families across North Texas," shared Kendra Briscoe, Marketing and Communications Specialist for Living for Zachary. "We are always looking for opportunities to bring our Youth Heart Screening Program to new and diverse communities and are thrilled for the opportunity to team up with the Waxahachie Family YMCA for our first ever screening event in the area."

The screenings provided through Living for Zachary aid in detecting abnormalities that can lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) in youth.

"Parent Heart Watch reports that SCA is the #1 killer of student athletes and the #1 cause of death on school campuses. Many youth with underlying heart conditions appear healthy and have no known family history of heart-related illness, passing regular checkups and sports physicals throughout childhood without any abnormalities detected," shared Kendra Briscoe, Marketing and Communications Specialist for Living for Zachary. "As part of Living for Zachary’s mission to raise awareness and prevent SCA in youth, we provide multi-faceted and noninvasive heart screenings at no cost to families to with the goal of giving young hearts a closer look and saving lives."

The screenings are free and youth do not require health insurance.

Each screening will include:

- Electrocardiogram

- Limited 2-D Echocardiogram

- Blood pressure screening

- Sudden Cardiac Arrest Risk Health Questionnaire

- Review and interpretation by a board-certified cardiologist

Although the program does help with catching abnormalities, Living for Zachary reminds the community that the screening is not a substitute for a thorough exam and consultation with a physician.

"While the screening seeks to detect conditions which may lead to SCA, it does not guarantee all risks of SCA will be detected," shared a press release.

Living for Zachary will be set up at the YMCA this Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program will be doing 48 screenings on Saturday through an appointment made. Parents must be present with youth under the age of 18.

The YMCA facility is located t 100 YMCA Drive, Waxahachie TX 75165.

To secure an appointment for a heart screening, parents and guardians can visit http://studentheartscreenings.com/. . Additionally, safety protocol can be viewed on https://www.livingforzachary.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Living-for-Zachary-Health-and-Safety-Protocol-Patients-and-Guardians.pdf .