Waxahachie ISD General Election unofficial results

As polls close for the General Election, two seats for the Waxahachie Board of Trustees will be filled by the end of the night.

On April 13, the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees approved the postponement of the Board election following Governor Abbott’s proclamation to move local elections to the November 3, 2020 date.

In the run for Place 1 is Judd McCutchen. He currently serves as secretary on the board and was elected back in 2017. He seeks reelection through this local election.

According to unofficial results McCutchen has received 17,255 votes.

Going head to head for Place 2 are Clay Schoolfield and Amy Hedtke.

Schoolfield currently serves as the current Vice President of the Board, elected back in 2017.

Hedtke is a member of the Waxahachie Community and has previously ran for City Council.

"I have been an active member of the Waxahachie Community for several years, fighting for lower taxes, stronger property rights, and transparency in the government process. . Many of us have watched the city spending money on unnecessary projects and refusing to lower taxes by even ONE CENT while residents struggle to pay bills. We need to keep Waxahachie affordable," said Hedtke.

According to unofficial results, Schoolfield is in the lead with 11,166 votes. Hedtke currently has 6,552.