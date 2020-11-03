Ellis County Veterans Program to hold 20th annual ceremony for Veterans Day

The Ellis County Veterans Program will hold its 20th annual ceremony on Nov. 14, to celebrate the heroes of our country, if the weather permits.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., opening with a prayer by Bruce Zimmerman from Waxahachie Bible Church.

“This year we’ve had to make a lot of changes,” shared David Hudgins, a committee member with the Ellis County Veterans Program. “The program will last 25 to 30 minutes. We will have some seating. We will try to reserve those for older folks under a covered area and we’re encouraging other people to go ahead and bring their lounge chair.”

The event will be playing music before the service begins, welcoming all to get settled for the ceremony.

“One thing we believe because we were told this, our service started almost 20 years ago. 2000 was the first year and we held it outdoors, and one of the things they told us over the last couple years is that they did not want to hear speeches and we understand. So we do not have speeches," shared Hudgins.

During the ceremony, a song will be played that recognizes every branch from the military, and veterans will be asked to raise their hands if they were in conflicts such as World War II, the Cold War and others.

A wreath will also be laid at the memorial, and a 21 gun salute is to be expected.

“We will have a flyover if weather permits. We are asking everyone to wear a mask, and it’s up to them to do social distancing,” said Hudgins.

The Ellis County Veterans Program created the Veterans memorial right outside of the Civic Center, when the Civic Center was agreed to be built.

"When the city announced that they were going to build a Civic Center, we approached the city about could we have a piece of property out front to build an Ellis County Veteran's memorial, at no cost to the city or county," said Hudgins.

The program sold bricks to raise money for the building, and they sold them all.

"If it's pouring rain, we'll of course cancel it, but we always try to do it as close to Veterans Day, which I think this year falls in the middle of the week," shared Hudgins.

Veterans Day will be on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Waxahachie Civic Center is located at 2000 Civic Center Lane.

Although food will not be provided at the event like in times past, Hudgins invites all to come out.