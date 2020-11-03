'Trump Train' finishes at Waxahachie Courthouse Square

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

The Ellis County area was a hopping place on Saturday, Oct. 31, when a “Trump Train” gathered at 9:45 a.m. at Watkins Park in Red Oak. There were reportedly more than 250 cars and trucks, proudly displaying flags supporting America, Trump and Blue Lives Matter or toting homemade or professional signs. All sorts of Trump memorabilia was spotted throughout the day.

But the most unique entry of the lineup was a huge industrial truck proudly carrying a space missile labeled “Space Force, Trump 2020.” It was the brainchild of the Talley family from Maypearl that had come to be a part of this special day of campaigning in Ellis County.

The train entourage left the Red Oak area around 10:15 a.m. the past Saturday morning onto the I-35 South freeway towards the city of Italy, approximately 30 miles away. Many supporters were found along the highway route, and most joined in by waving their own flags or signs. The caravan headed back north on I-35 to Waxahachie and headed onto Highway 287 East to travel to Ennis. About half way there, they came upon a large group of “Farmers for Trump” parked along the northeast side of Highway 287, with harvester machinery 18-wheeler rigs, farm tractors, long-haul trucks with trailers carrying huge, round hay bales decorated with Trump slogans.

When the train hit the city of Ennis, it became quite a noisy affair with horn honking in support of the group, many parked along the way much like waiting for a parade. The next stop was set for Ferris, so the long train turned left onto the I-45 North highway and headed onto FM 660 and they proceeded on through the main downtown street of Ferris, where there were also a lot more loud and rowdy folks in unity. The next

jaunt across the countryside totaled about 10 more miles to reconnect to the city of Red Oak. The train then headed south – 13 more miles – for their final destination at the Ellis County Courthouse Square in downtown Waxahachie.

A huge gathering was already waiting around the Square. The “Trump Train” was scheduled to arrive at noon, but because of the growing number of participants joining in the parade and due to slowdowns with traffic problems in some cities, it was more around 1:30 p.m. when they finally made it. Again, more and more horn-honking had excited the crowd sitting or standing nearby the Courthouse.