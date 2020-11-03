824 Navarro students receive aid from CARES Act

During trying times such as these, 824 Navarro College students have been able to receive aid from the CARES Act.

On Oct. 10, Navarro released the data that shared how many students received aid.

The CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund gives funding to institutions to distribute emergency financial aid grants to students whose lives have been disrupted by COVID- 19.

According to a news release, "On April 14, 2020, Navarro College signed and returned to the Department of Education the Certification and Agreement that the institution intends to use, no less than 50 percent of the funds received under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act to provide Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students."

From the Department of Education, Navarro College received $2,050,823 under the institution's Certificate and Agreement for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students.

Additionally, Navarro College distributed $930,132 in Emergency Financial Aid Grant to students under Section 18004(a) of the CARES Act, according to a report from Sept. 30.

Students were able to receive aid amounting from $600 to $1,632.

A total of 1,014 students at Navarro College are eligible to participate in programs under Section 484 in Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act, according to a press release.

The 1,014 students mentioned above, was the number of students who completed a Navarro College CARES Act Emergency Aid online applications.

This aid distributed by the CARE ACT has helped students with utilities, transportation, housing, healthcare, food, course materials and anything else needed.