New park restrooms on the agenda for Waxahachie

The city of Waxahachie released its 2020-21 budget, which began on Oct. 1, and new park restrooms are on the agenda.

Although the Little Creek Trail grand opening celebration was postponed due to COVID-19, trail users can look forward to the building of new park restrooms.

“We actually don’t have an exact mockup yet, but the timing won’t be until mid-spring 2021. The new restrooms could possibly be similar to the ones at Penn Park, but that is still to be determined for certain,” shared Amy Borders, the Director of Communications and Marketing.

These restrooms will be added at Chapman Park, located on 1805 Alexander Dr., and at Lions Park, located on 2303 Howard Rd.

“In recent years, there has been an ongoing effort to expand the city’s park offerings through expanding the park network, replacing worn equipment, and adding new amenities. This effort continues with the new budget,” shared City Manager Michael Scott. “One specific area of focus this year for our parks is improving and expanding the restroom facilities.”

The budget is also focusing on improving the sidewalks in some of the city's older neighborhoods,

"The objectives include a continued focus on improving the city's aging infrastructure, public safety, adding and maintaining staff to continue to provide excellent service to our growing community," said Scott.

Waxahachie continues to grow, as businesses continue to move in and build in the city.

To read more updates from the Fall 2020 Newsletter, visit waxahachie.com.