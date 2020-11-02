Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Oct. 19-25

Waxahachie Daily Light

Oct. 19

• Watson, Derrin, 31, assault causing bodily injury

• Ketter, Lacey N., 26, theft of property greater than $111,100 but less than $750

• Ledford, Matthew E., 39, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 more previous convictions

• Taylor, Christopher, 38, credit card of debit card abuse

• Dillard, Steven L., 33, burglary of a building

• Cullen, Taneika T., 38, fraud use/possess identifying info; burglary of a habitation

• Berrones, Cesar A., 22, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Greene, Billy W., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Long, Candace P., 28, criminal trespass

• Jones, Carrol E., 17, assault causing bodily injury

• Ethington, Tamara, 53, driving while intoxicated

• Elmore, Terreon W., 21, bond forfeiture – terroristic threat

• Stepp, Devon R., 23, criminal trespass

Oct. 20

• Navarette, Ismael, 24, theft from person

• Hutchinson, Patsy L., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Orellana, Dahena, 18, possession of marijuana less than two ounces

• Green, Dominique D., 28, assault family/household member impede

• Martinez, David C., 30, indecency with a child – sexual contact

• Rooters, Fred T., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Forehand, Glenn S., 62, commitment order – driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

• Woodson, Joecoby, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than two ounces

• Perry, Dontriel A., 22, theft of firearm

• Hobart, Caleb P., 36, public intoxication

Oct. 21

• Jackson, Christopher, 18, aggravated sexual assault of a child

• Jones, Phillip K., 38, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Gryder, Kolton B., 17, prohibited weapon

• Adair, Kentra D., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Moore, Ariel D., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams

• Funez, Juan C., 23, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Jackson, Christopher, 29, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle; Intoxication assault with a vehicle

Oct. 22

• Madole, Zachary S., 30, assault causing bodily injury (two counts)

• Cruz, Santiago M., 42, assault Class C – family violence

• Lopez, Jonathan D., 22, driving while intoxicated

• Hernandez, Esteban, 29, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

• Bolton, Justin J., 31, credit card or debit card abuse (two counts)

• Garza, Ricardo, 43, duty on striking unattended vehicle; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Holloway, Jahn D., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Lewis, Walter, 58, burglary of a building

• Holley, Larry D., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; theft of property less than $ 2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions

• Axe, Diane, 41, assault Class C; assault causing bodily injury

• Fira, Damien K., 25, evading arrest or detention; no proof of financial responsibility; ran stop sign; no proof of financial responsibility

• Davis, Albert C., 24, driminal trespass

• Vargas, John C., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Farris, Brittany S., 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Marquez, Augustine, 21, parole violation

Oct. 23

• Carter, Mark A., 46, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more; ran red light; fail to maintain financial responsibility; expired driver's license; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more (five counts)

• Aylor, Charles D., 49, unauthorized use of vehicle

• Hoad, Phillip R., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Glover, Jeremy L., 46, assault causing bodily injury

• Vanhooser, Christopher, 34, driving while intoxicated

• Lowery, Kevin P., 23, assault causing bodily injury

• Johnson, Quantravis, 25, terroristic threat of family/household member; no driver's license

• Simmons, William, 39, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

• Bounds, Justin C., 34, assault family/household member impede; abandon endangered child with intent

• Toon, Savannah M., 18, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; tamper/fabricate physical evidence

• Torres, Maria E., 57, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

• Johnson, Garland R., 58, criminal trespass

Oct. 24

• Hunter, Wesley S., 49, driving while intoxicated

• Samchez, Michael L., 31, parole violation

• Diaz, Alyc J., 21, assault public servant; harassment of public servant; evading arrest or detention; public peace Class C

• Martinez, James, 45, parole violation

• Henderson, Willie, 24, credit card or debit card abuse (four counts); theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Warren, Travis D., 30, credit card or debit card abuse (four counts); theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Kurmes, Preston C., 20, driving while intoxicated

• Gant, Darren L., 55, robbery

• Johnson, Garland R., 58, criminal trespass

• Mummert, Cody G., 29, unlicensed carrying weapon; driving while intoxicated

• Hackney Richard L., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than two ounces

Oct. 25

• Herrera, Vicente A., 39, burglary of a habitation

• Smith, Logan B., 35, public intoxication

• Banks, Janorris A., 36, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; parole violation – assault family/household member impede

• Hambrick, Kevin W., 24, no motor vehicle liability insurance

• Stephenson, Jimmy, 44, fail to maintain financial responsibility; assault family/household member impede; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

• Herrera, Eugene M., 26, no driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility; speeding at 10% or above; no driver's license

• Coleman, Johathan, 38, driving with license invalid with previous conviction

• Pineda, Carlos, 32, disorderly conduct discharge

• Cabrera, Anthony J., 32, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic; resist arrest, search or transport; evading arrest or detention

• Villarreal, Julion, 47, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Gilford, Latonya D., 45, no driver's license

