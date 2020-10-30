Waxahachie recognized by Texas Downtown Association

Downtown Waxahachie was awarded the People’s Choice Resiliency Award from the Texas Downtown Association for the #HachieHeart windows displayed all over the square.

On day two of awards, Waxahachie was recognized alongside other cities in the state.

“The #HachieHeart Window Program was submitted to our President's Awards Program, which annually recognizes outstanding projects, places, programs, and people. This year we received 104 completed entries, which is only 15 fewer than the record. The Resiliency Award is a new category developed by the TDA Awards Committee this year," shared Catherine Sak, executive director of the Texas Downtown Association.

According to the website, the People’s Choice Awards allow downtown supporters to show their appreciation for downtown projects, programs, businesses, buildings, and groups. These awards are a part of our larger President’s Awards Program, which bestows separate awards that are determined by independent judging panels.

Sak shared the process of judgement each downtown went through.

“Two judging panels - one for design categories and one for achievement categories - ranked and reviewed the entries online before meeting virtually to discuss entries and select both finalists and winners,” explained Sak. “The achievement panel judges were responsible for the Resiliency Award entries and were overwhelmed by what was accomplished by downtown stakeholders, so the #HachieHeart program should be commended for standing out in the field of candidates and for its selection as a finalist in the under 50,000 population group.”

Each finalist is entered into the People's Choice Awards and are selected by the people via voting on Facebook.

"The #HachieHeart program competed - and won - against not only other finalists in the under 50,000 population group but also finalists in the over 50,000 population group. This is a testament not only to the strength of Downtown Waxahachie, but also to the support of the community for downtown and all local small businesses, said Sak.

Waxhachie's Railyard Park was also recognized for Best Public Improvement.

Additionally, the neighboring city of Ennis won the Texas Downtown President's award for Best Public Improvement.

“We are so excited to be the recipient of the Texas Downtown President's award for Best Public Improvement! The Dallas St. project has made such a huge impact on our historic downtown. We are thankful to our Mayor, Angie Juenemann and City Commission for their support and passion in revitalizing the heart of our city!” shared the city of Ennis through social media.