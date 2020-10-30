Daymark Living Residents take on the polls

The residents of Daymark Living took to the polls to cast their votes for the Presidential Election, some voting for the first time.

According to the website, Daymark is a residential community dedicated to helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live a happy, healthy and independent life.

Daymark Living Resident Manager Sarah Faust took it upon herself to educate the residents on the election and helped residents vote safely.

“This was our first time going through the voting process. Really from start to finish getting people registered to vote. Before we even started registering people we had a class, where we talked about ‘hey this is an election year and how important it is and what that all encompasses and a little bit about what the election process looks like,’” shared Faust.

From the 56 residents living at Daymark, 20 residents have all cast their votes.

While some were able to make a trip down to the polls in a safe manner, others wanted to take extra precautions and voted through mail. Many of the residents were first-time voters.

“Leading right up to the deadline to register we were registering people,” stated Faust. “It was reality cool because a lot of them were super interested and excited and just proud of themselves and their families were really excited and proud.

Rosie Reichenstein, marketing director at Daymark Living, said that Daymark is all about helping its residents be independent and become their own person.

“From being a part of Daymark from the beginning, one of our biggest missions was to teach our residents how to advocate and how to make decisions and how to form kind of their personal beliefs and their personalities, and I think voting is just such a huge part of that,” said Reichenstein. “It’s really just independence in its true form is to be able to have your voice heard, and I think Sarah did such a great job in the classes and all of that with making sure they were set up to put their opinion out there. I think that’s really cool and not something that this population gets to do a lot of the time.”

As of Thursday night, two residents had yet to cast their votes. However, both have a plan to vote in time for the deadline of Nov. 3.

“I just really empathize that they were super excited to have this experience and being part of this process and just doing it for the first time and having that independence and that decision making and feeling included," shared Faust.

“These adults are so capable of contributing to the society, just like everyone else is and I think this ties in really well with this mission of ours which is like ‘don’t cap the potential of this population' because a lot of these policies we’re voting on directly affect them more than anyone else. It’s huge for them to be a part of that conversation," said Reichenstein.