Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park to hold inaugural Day of the Dead Festival

As the Halloween holiday comes to an end, Day of the Dead (Dia De Los Muertos) will follow.

According to the website Dayofthedead.holiday , Day of the Dead is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and dead. Families create ofrendas (Offerings) to honor their departed family members that have passed.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park will have its first annual Day of the Dead Festival.

"A little over a year ago we developed a new garden in our cemetery, which we named 'Our Lady of Guadalupe.' We noticed that there really wasn’t a cemetery in our area that had a space designed specifically reaching out to our Hispanic and Catholic families," shared Justin Wilson, general manager of the Emerald Hills Funeral Home.

The festival will take place at the Kennedale location, just outside of Ellis County, beginning at 2 p.m and ending at 4 p.m.

"The garden was also blessed by a priest. We felt like Dia de Los Muertos was a great opportunity to provide a meaningful opportunity for our families to continue in their traditions and celebrate this holiday," shared Wilson.

Day of the Dead is usually celebrated Nov. 1-2.

"We are excited about our first annual Día De Los Muertos Festival that will be this Sunday. The Festival will be taking place at our cemetery in the Lady of Guadalupe Garden," said Wilson.

The festival will have food trucks, an area for kids, dancers and a mariachi band. There will also be an altar for offerings and marigolds for loved ones.

The cemetery is located at 500 Kennedale Sublett Road, Kennedale, TX 76060.

For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/EmeraldHillsFH .