Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Tyler utilizes HitCheck Assessment

Daily Light Report

Tyler, TX– Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Tyler announced on Oct. 28, that it utilizes HitCheck as its exclusive cognitive assessment tool on the field for student athletes.

The system works with 32 schools that range from small junior high schools to large high schools equaling well over 10,000 athletes.

“HitCheck is an extremely useful tool because it’s mobile, convenient, and not time consuming. We don’t have to reserve a computer lab to baseline or monitor athletes, and we have the ability to check an entire team in 20 minutes or less,” said Daniel Fuller, Director of Sports Medicine Outreach for Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Tyler, Licensed and Certified Athletic Trainer. “The app gives us data that we as athletic trainers can evaluate and share with the physician attending to the athlete. It’s an amazing tool in our toolbox to better care for someone right on the sidelines.”

HitCheck is utilized to collect baseline cognitive assessment results as well as testing and monitoring throughout the season for any suspected injuries or post incident.

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Tyler has athletic trainers on the sidelines for games throughout Texas to help incase an incident occurs.

“HitCheck is proud to be working with a clinical institution like Baylor Scott & White to create ease of access to cognitive assessment tools,” said Founder and CEO of HitCheck, Mike Piha. “In a time like now with COVID-19, health professionals have a lot to deal with and HitCheck is there to create a social distancing solution where athletes can be baselined and monitored from a smart phone anywhere.”

HitCheck is available on mobile phones and permissions are given for specific team access depending on who the athletic trainer is attending to.

According to a news release, "It takes standardized cognitive testing methods and translates them into short, simple mobile assessment exercises users can take immediately whenever and wherever an injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance, such as coordination, memory, reaction time, etc. Once the test is complete, HitCheck captures, records and compares these objective, quantitative results with prior performance and highlights changes in brain functions that may require additional medical attention."

For more information on HitCheck and to download the app please visit: https://www.hitcheck.com/