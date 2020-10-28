10/28/20 crime blotter Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Oct. 12-18
Oct. 12
• Jackson, Elaine J., 61, driving while intoxicated; harassment of a public servant
• Hyland, Andria M., 19, assault Class C – family violence
• Guadron, Michael, 19, bond violation-protective order; continuous violence; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500
• Lopez, Jose, 45, enticing a child away from custody; no driver's license
• Osborn, John, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Foge, Jamirie D., 23, unlicensed carrying of a weapon
• Gutierrez, Jessie, 28, resisting arrest, search or transport
Oct. 13
• Medina, Roxanne L., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Critchfield, Cayde, 21, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle
• Mosley, Jacqueline, 39, sale of alcohol to minors
• Bolen, Owen C., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
• Mitchell, Jyran, 19, theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying of a weapon
• Nunee, Jesus, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
• Richards, Keith A., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a dangerous drug
• Byrd, Jacob A., 31, driving while intoxicated/open container
• Easley, Sidney A., 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no valid driver's license / motorcycle
• Mutcherson, James, 35, assault causing bodily injury
Oct. 14
• Fields, Elijah A., 22, parole violation–possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Brown, Syldarien D., 25, assault of a public servant; robbery
• Assed, Linda V., 65, possession of drug paraphernalia; prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Konkel, David, 37, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
• Flanagan, Molly N., 32, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 200 grams
• Assed, Justin K., 39, parole violation
• Miller, Stephen, 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• McFarlane, Andrea, 25, driving while intoxicated / open container
• Bailey, Stephanie, 35, assault causing bodily injury
• Bellow, Donald, 57, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Jackson, Bobbie J., 33, credit card or debit card abuse, seven counts; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
• Jackson, Christopher, 29, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Gutierrez, Alixand, 31, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater 4 grams but less than 200 grams; forgery
• Simon, Tiffany P., 36, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
• Roland, Ray A., 35, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
• Bennett, Corey F., 33, assault causing bodily injury
• Hearn, Jessey R., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Tolliver, Austin P., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; interfering with emergency request for assistance
• Flores, Miguel, 65, public intoxication
• Myers, Curtis R., 36, theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions; wrong way on a one-way street
Oct. 15
• Brown, Jasmine N., 24, criminal trespass; disorderly conduct abusive language; assault by contact–family violence
• Holley, Kenneth D., 58, driving while intoxicated; duty on striking fixture
• Smith, Ronnie W., 60, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Pyka, Mariah C., 19, failure to ID/fugitive intent/giving false; resisting arrest, search or transport; driving while intoxicated
• Carter, Darion L., 22, parole violation – theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Itson, Ethan R., 20, tamper/fabricating physical evidence with intent; assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
• Webb, Johnny E., 50, parole violation
• Johnikins, Kenneth, 17, burglary of a habitation
• Nelms, Bobby R., 59, driving while intoxicated, third offense
• Machuca, Jesus S., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, two counts; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Stratton, Michael 44, driving while intoxicated; driving while license invalid with previous conviction
• Zajic, Zacherie W., 33, continuous violence; interfering with emergency request for assistance
Oct. 16
• Jackson, Raymond, 58, assault by threat; public intoxication
• Hartfield, Joseph, 35, theft
• Havard, Garon H., 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; money laundering greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
• Vincent, Jonathan, 39, grand theft first degree/$100,000
• Emestica, Zachary, 20, sexual assault of a child
• White, Christopher, 32, accident involving injury; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; driving while intoxicated
• Culp, Arrius L., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Dillon, Diane, 21, assault causing bodily injury
• McCarty, Derek M., 41, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
• Gibbons, Shannon, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Rhoden, Daniel V., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Farrell, Billy J., 43, driving while intoxicated, second offense
• Stephens, Christopher, 39, driving while intoxicated-failure to appear
• Rodgers, Johnny S., 43, criminal trespass
Oct. 17
• Correa, Sonyia M., 36, driving while intoxicated with child; failure to comply with requirements; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
• Pruitt, Jerry W., 29, terroristic threat of family
• Deal, Brandon L., 26, parole violation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding at 10% or above; traffic offense Class C
• Watson, Lucien, 46, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of firearm; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; traffic offense Class C; assault causing bodily injury
• Allred, Coty W., 30, assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
• Hersman, Phillip, 38, public intoxication
• Howard, Roy, 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Cooper, Charles, 52, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
• Garcia, Paul, 34, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Moldovan, John S., 28, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
• Vargas, Adolfo, 30, assault causing bodily injury; public intoxication
Oct. 18
• Castro, Caarlie, 30, assault causing bodily injury; interfering with public duties; resisting arrest, search or transport
• Howard, Jahmyrin, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Sanchez, Heladio, 31, public intoxication
• Oropeza, Jillianna, 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Manzano, Jesse M., 40, assault of a family/household member impede
• Henry, Gary W., 62, evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Stephenson, Jimmy, 44, parole violation
• Quintero, Steven P., 42, assault of a family/household member impede