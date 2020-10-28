10/28/20 crime blotter Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Oct. 12-18

Compiled by Don Hullett

Oct. 12

• Jackson, Elaine J., 61, driving while intoxicated; harassment of a public servant

• Hyland, Andria M., 19, assault Class C – family violence

• Guadron, Michael, 19, bond violation-protective order; continuous violence; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Lopez, Jose, 45, enticing a child away from custody; no driver's license

• Osborn, John, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Foge, Jamirie D., 23, unlicensed carrying of a weapon

• Gutierrez, Jessie, 28, resisting arrest, search or transport

Oct. 13

• Medina, Roxanne L., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Critchfield, Cayde, 21, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle

• Mosley, Jacqueline, 39, sale of alcohol to minors

• Bolen, Owen C., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

• Mitchell, Jyran, 19, theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying of a weapon

• Nunee, Jesus, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

• Richards, Keith A., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a dangerous drug

• Byrd, Jacob A., 31, driving while intoxicated/open container

• Easley, Sidney A., 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no valid driver's license / motorcycle

• Mutcherson, James, 35, assault causing bodily injury

Oct. 14

• Fields, Elijah A., 22, parole violation–possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Brown, Syldarien D., 25, assault of a public servant; robbery

• Assed, Linda V., 65, possession of drug paraphernalia; prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Konkel, David, 37, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Flanagan, Molly N., 32, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 200 grams

• Assed, Justin K., 39, parole violation

• Miller, Stephen, 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• McFarlane, Andrea, 25, driving while intoxicated / open container

• Bailey, Stephanie, 35, assault causing bodily injury

• Bellow, Donald, 57, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

• Jackson, Bobbie J., 33, credit card or debit card abuse, seven counts; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Jackson, Christopher, 29, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Gutierrez, Alixand, 31, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater 4 grams but less than 200 grams; forgery

• Simon, Tiffany P., 36, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Roland, Ray A., 35, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Bennett, Corey F., 33, assault causing bodily injury

• Hearn, Jessey R., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Tolliver, Austin P., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; interfering with emergency request for assistance

• Flores, Miguel, 65, public intoxication

• Myers, Curtis R., 36, theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions; wrong way on a one-way street

Oct. 15

• Brown, Jasmine N., 24, criminal trespass; disorderly conduct abusive language; assault by contact–family violence

• Holley, Kenneth D., 58, driving while intoxicated; duty on striking fixture

• Smith, Ronnie W., 60, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

• Pyka, Mariah C., 19, failure to ID/fugitive intent/giving false; resisting arrest, search or transport; driving while intoxicated

• Carter, Darion L., 22, parole violation – theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Itson, Ethan R., 20, tamper/fabricating physical evidence with intent; assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Webb, Johnny E., 50, parole violation

• Johnikins, Kenneth, 17, burglary of a habitation

• Nelms, Bobby R., 59, driving while intoxicated, third offense

• Machuca, Jesus S., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, two counts; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Stratton, Michael 44, driving while intoxicated; driving while license invalid with previous conviction

• Zajic, Zacherie W., 33, continuous violence; interfering with emergency request for assistance

Oct. 16

• Jackson, Raymond, 58, assault by threat; public intoxication

• Hartfield, Joseph, 35, theft

• Havard, Garon H., 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; money laundering greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Vincent, Jonathan, 39, grand theft first degree/$100,000

• Emestica, Zachary, 20, sexual assault of a child

• White, Christopher, 32, accident involving injury; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; driving while intoxicated

• Culp, Arrius L., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Dillon, Diane, 21, assault causing bodily injury

• McCarty, Derek M., 41, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

• Gibbons, Shannon, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Rhoden, Daniel V., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Farrell, Billy J., 43, driving while intoxicated, second offense

• Stephens, Christopher, 39, driving while intoxicated-failure to appear

• Rodgers, Johnny S., 43, criminal trespass

Oct. 17

• Correa, Sonyia M., 36, driving while intoxicated with child; failure to comply with requirements; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

• Pruitt, Jerry W., 29, terroristic threat of family

• Deal, Brandon L., 26, parole violation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding at 10% or above; traffic offense Class C

• Watson, Lucien, 46, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of firearm; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; traffic offense Class C; assault causing bodily injury

• Allred, Coty W., 30, assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

• Hersman, Phillip, 38, public intoxication

• Howard, Roy, 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Cooper, Charles, 52, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

• Garcia, Paul, 34, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Moldovan, John S., 28, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Vargas, Adolfo, 30, assault causing bodily injury; public intoxication

Oct. 18

• Castro, Caarlie, 30, assault causing bodily injury; interfering with public duties; resisting arrest, search or transport

• Howard, Jahmyrin, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle

• Sanchez, Heladio, 31, public intoxication

• Oropeza, Jillianna, 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Manzano, Jesse M., 40, assault of a family/household member impede

• Henry, Gary W., 62, evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Stephenson, Jimmy, 44, parole violation

• Quintero, Steven P., 42, assault of a family/household member impede