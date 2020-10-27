WHS to celebrate homecoming with their annual parade

The Waxahachie High School Homecoming annual parade will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, in celebration of their homecoming football game.

The theme for this year's parade is 'Hachie Strong' and the district is expecting floats to be decorated with the theme in mind.

The Homecoming Court was announced recently, as students were elected by their peers.

“HOCO king and queen are announced at the football game, and the HOCO court typically rides in nice cars in the parade,” shared Ashley Ford, WISD communications specialist.

As homecoming day draws closer, students have participated in dress up days to show their school spirit.

On Monday, students dressed up as: Cowboys vs. Aliens.

On Tuesday, students followed the theme of "When I grow up."

The theme for Wednesday is "Wig Wednesday," Thursday is "Throwback Thursday" and Friday is "Green-Out, " as homecoming will be held on Oct. 30.

“We went back-and-forth on a couple of dates in the summer and then settled on Oct. 30 before school started, I believe,” shared Ford.

The parade will begin in the parking lot of the Waxahachie Post Office, Apostolic Living Church and Waxahachie Laundry & Cleaners. The parade will take a new route this year.

Parade participants and spectators will wear face coverings for the duration of the event and agree to abide by social distancing guidelines, according to a press release.

The parade will then end at Lumpkins Stadium.

Each float will be judged and first, second and third place will receive a monetary prize. First prize is $100, second prize is $50 and third prize is $25.

This event celebrates the homecoming of WHS and, though conveniently scheduled in October, is not a Halloween parade, according to a participant information form.

Floats can begin check-in at noon at the Covenant Church Parking Lot in the WHS Student Council tent, on Friday.

The Waxahachie Indians will take on the Cedar Hill Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. on their home turf at Lumpkins Stadium.