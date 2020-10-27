SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $49 for one year. Save 59%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $49 for one year. Save 59%.

WHS to celebrate homecoming with their annual parade

Kenya Menjivar
Waxahachie Daily Light

The Waxahachie High School Homecoming annual parade will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, in celebration of their homecoming football game. 

The theme for this year's parade is 'Hachie Strong' and the district is expecting floats to be decorated with the theme in mind. 

The Homecoming Court was announced recently, as students were elected by their peers. 

WHS Homecoming Court nominees. Top Row (Left to Right): Freshman Duke Beck Sullivan, Sophomore Duke Eli Wheaton, Junior Duke Chase Pope, Senior Casey Kelly, Senior Clyde Melick, Senior Ashton Wright, Senior Drew Bousquet, Senior Ethan Brown, Senior Antoni Thomas, Senior Luke Villarreal, and Senior Jaden Basham. Bottom Row (Left to Right): Freshman Duchess Skyla Lansing, Sophomore Duchess Riley Walker, Junior Princess Wynter Clark, Senior Ashaureah Collins, Senior Madeline Condor, Senior Ella Brewer, Senior Sariah Wheeler, Senior Lilyanna Armstrong, Senior Madyson Henderson, Senior Hannah Martin, and Senior Taznejia Valencia.

“HOCO king and queen are announced at the football game, and the HOCO court typically rides in nice cars in the parade,” shared Ashley Ford, WISD communications specialist. 

As homecoming day draws closer, students have participated in dress up days to show their school spirit.

On Monday, students dressed up as: Cowboys vs. Aliens.

On Tuesday, students followed the theme of "When I grow up." 

The theme for Wednesday is "Wig Wednesday," Thursday is "Throwback Thursday" and Friday is "Green-Out, " as homecoming will be held on Oct. 30. 

“We went back-and-forth on a couple of dates in the summer and then settled on Oct. 30 before school started, I believe,” shared Ford. 

The parade will begin in the parking lot of the Waxahachie Post Office, Apostolic Living Church and Waxahachie Laundry & Cleaners. The parade will take a new route this year. 

Here is the map for the homecoming parade.

Parade participants and spectators will wear face coverings for the duration of the event and agree to abide by social distancing guidelines, according to a press release. 

The parade will then end at Lumpkins Stadium.

Each float will be judged and first, second and third place will receive a monetary prize. First prize is $100, second prize is $50 and third prize is $25.

This event celebrates the homecoming of WHS and, though conveniently scheduled in October, is not a Halloween parade, according to a participant information form.

Floats can begin check-in at noon at the Covenant Church Parking Lot in the  WHS Student Council tent, on Friday.

The Waxahachie Indians will take on the Cedar Hill Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. on their home turf at Lumpkins Stadium.