Texas Country Reporter Festival looked different this year

The Texas Country Reporter Festival was held on Saturday, Oct. 24, as a Festival Virtual Market for community members, looking different than previous years.

The Reporter Festival was supposed to celebrate its 25th annual year, with a usual crowd of 70,000 expected from prior years. However, circumstances changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year would have been the 25th Annual TCR Festival in Waxahachie featuring the music of The Prairie Dogs and lots of other great musicians. We typically get 50,000-70,000 people at the event, and it’s become the largest one-day festival in the state,” shared Laurie Mosely, director of Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau.

At the festival, people are able to buy the wares of those featured on Texas Country Reporter, and they discover many of the items expected at the TCR Festival Shop.

“Myself along with Kelli and Bob Phillips wanted the fans of the TCR Festival to still be able to shop with their favorite vendors that have been featured on TCR and all of the other fantastic artists and craftspersons that participate in the event. We decided that offering an online shopping tool would be safe and fun for everyone,” shared Mosely.

The TCR Festival Virtual Market was able to be held virtually due to the ability of the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau website, www.waxahachiecvb.com , to create micro-sites within their main website thanks to functionality available through Saffire, the site host.

"The ability to be able to pivot our direction on the event and safely be able to be there for our festival attendees means a lot to both of our organizations (Waxahachie CVB and Phillips Productions)," said Mosely.

The shop included original artwork, scratch-made foods and Texas music, which was available for purchase from home. Since the event was held online, the count of participants is unknown, according to Mosely.

The 25th celebration is instead moving to 2021, for a full celebration.

"As another result of our COVID-19 world, we had to cancel rather than take a chance with the health of our friends and neighbors," said Bob Phillips, Texas Country Reporter, through a letter. "But there is good news! Next year, the 25th Annual TCR Festival will be on Saturday, October 23rd and it will coincide with the beginning of our yearlong celebration of 50 Years of 'Texas Country Reporter!' It will be the biggest and best TCR Festival yet!"

"We will celebrate the 25th annual festival next year and the kick-off to the 50th season on TCR TV series J," Mosely added.