Nicholas P. Sims Library to reopen to the public in November

The Nicholas P. Sims Library will officially open its doors to the public on Nov. 10, showcasing its renovations to the community.

The library has been under construction since last November, and then physical access was taken away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library has many new additions to the building, which Library Director of Sims Barbara Claspell shared.

“We have lockers for after-hours pick up, a new elevator to the second floor, more programming/meeting room (1st floor meeting room, 2nd floor Event Space, Green Room, Lyceum), additional restrooms, newly painted, restored and thoroughly cleaned,” Claspell said.

The Sims Library will have a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 6 to celebrate their new building additions. The ceremony will be held from 2-4 p.m. at Sims Library, and the community is invited to attend. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required.

"The library will have a procedure in place to accommodate people wishing to tour the new addition at that time; tours may also be scheduled at a later date after the reopening,” according to a news release.

Precautions will also be taken against the virus during open hours.

"Due to COVID, each department will have a limited number of patrons at any given time. We are excited about the ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 6,” shared Claspell.

The Sims Library hours will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library will be closed on Mondays and Sundays.

"The library staff and library board would like to thank the community for their flexibility and patience during the building construction. The library’s main focus was to reach a point that the doors could be safely opened while continuing the required health and safety precautions provided by the Governor, the CDC and Texas State Library and Archives Commission," shared a news release.

For more information from the library, visit https://www.simslib.org/ .