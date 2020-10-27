North Texas McDonald's locations celebrate First Responders Day

Daily Light Report

In honor of First Responders Day this Wednesday, Oct. 28, McDonald’s owners and operators across North Texas will give first responders a free combo meal. This includes police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel.

"First responders are invited to stop by their local McDonald’s with a valid ID for a free combo meal that can be redeemed during breakfast, lunch, or dinner on October 28," according to a news release.

Additionally, McDonald’s owner/operators will honor veterans and active military with a free combo meal on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

These offers are valid all day and can be redeemed for a breakfast, lunch or dinner combo meal at participating McDonald’s restaurants across North Texas.

The North Texas locations also participated in celebrating First Responders Day last year.

These offers can be redeemed in the drive thru or with a carry out order. A valid first responder or military ID is required.