4,979 COVID-19 recoveries in Ellis County

Daily Light report

According to a report from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT), a total of 4,979 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Ellis County for Oct. 27.

Additionally, a total of 5,243 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county, with 224 current active cases. The number of cases have risen by 56 since yesterday.

The county has also reported 40 total deaths and 55,553 tests have been administered.

For more detailed information within each city in the county, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Updates .