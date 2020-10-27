City Parks and Recreation workers honored at luncheon

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Waxahachie Bible Church and its “Love Your Neighbor” campaign hosted a noonday luncheon for the City’s Parks and Recreation Department’s employees on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at one of the pavilions at Getzendaner Memorial Park. A total of almost 60 workers and honored city guests were treated to a catered steak lunch and peach cobbler for dessert.

Pastor Bruce Zimmerman of Waxahachie Bible Church and church staff welcomed the large crowd, and he prayed over the meal and then blessed the event as employees took their place in the serving line.

Many other city dignitaries were on hand to applaud the Parks and Recreation Department for its work in keeping Waxahachie beautiful and for maintaining its local amenities in excellent shape for all its citizens to enjoy. Some of the local city officials in attendance were Mayor David Hill, City Manager Michael Scott, Assistant City Manager Albert Lawrence, two City Council Members – Melissa Olson and Mary Lou Shirley – Director of Parks & Recreation Gumaro Martinez, and Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation Brad Barnes.