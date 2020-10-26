A total of 5,158 cases reported in Ellis County

Daily Light report

A total of 5,158 cases have been reported in Ellis County for Oct. 26, with cases rising in numbers according to a report from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT).

Additionally, total of 4,950 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in the county, with 168 current active cases.

In Ellis County, 55,553 tests have been administered.

For more detailed information within each city in the county, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Updates