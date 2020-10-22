A total of 5,007 cases were reported in the county; 169 active cases

According to a report from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT), a total of 5,007 cases were reported in the county, with 169 current active cases for Oct. 22.

Additionally, a total of 4,799 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported.

In Ellis County, 53,136 tests have been administered.

For more detailed information within each city in the county, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Updates