WISD relaunches Go Van Gogh program

Waxahachie ISD relaunched the Go Van Gogh program for this school year, with help from virtual volunteers.

Go Van Gogh is a fine arts program presented through a partnership between the Dallas Museum of Art and Waxahachie ISD, offered to students in grades first through fifth.

"The long partnership with the Dallas Museum of Art began decades ago as a group of dedicated volunteers brought this art program to our students locally," said Melissa Cobbs, director of Partners in Education and Community Education.

Go Van Gogh brings the Dallas Museum of Art to WISD campuses through the work of locally trained, dedicated volunteers in coordination with WISD art teachers.

This year, volunteers will lead students virtually, encouraging them to look closely at works of art, ask and answer questions and make connections to art.

"Under current restrictions, volunteers are not working on campuses, however many have been part of the recorded presentations and preparation of art supplies and will assist in supply delivery to campus doors," Cobbs said.

There are about 20 volunteers aiding students within the program. These volunteers are trained through the DMA.

The volunteers give a brief presentation discussing art history with facts about art pieces and the artists, based on works in the Dallas Museum of Art. All programs include hands-on art projects that provide individual creative expression opportunities and that are led by WISD art teachers.

“We are very proud of this program in WISD as Go Van Gogh adds another layer of art for our elementary students with these fine arts presentations,” Cobbs said. “Through the dedication of our volunteers, we are able to bring the Dallas Museum of Art home to our students. We are grateful for the continued volunteer partnership of Waxahachie Jr. Service League, our community volunteers, and parent volunteers.”