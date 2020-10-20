Red Oak ISD to offer free meals to students come Nov. 2

Staff Report

Begining Monday, Nov. 2, all Red Oak ISD students and children up to age 18 (as well as adults with special needs up to age 21) will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch meals every school day.

The free meals are available to the ROISD due to waivers placed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will extend the free summer meals program to ensure all children have access to nutritious food.

The free meals service is expected to be available through the end of the school year, according to a news release.

In-person learners at all Red Oak ISD campuses will access their meals as usual during their designated meal periods at no cost.

However, if students would like a second meal, they will be available for purchase to in-person learners.

Red Oak ISD at-home and virtual learners and other eligible individuals will be able to receive the free meals curbside on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The meals will be available at the following sites:

Donald T. Shields Elementary, 223 W. Ovilla Road, Glenn Heights

Red Oak Middle School, 154 Louise Ritter Blvd., Red Oak

Families can visit any of the participating sites. The free packaged meals will be distributed through a drive-thru manner. If the child is not present, a form of ID or proof of enrollment will need to be presented on-site.

On Mondays, students will receive breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

On Thursdays, they will receive breakfast and lunch for Thursday and Friday.

ROISD also welcomes walkers and bike riders to grab a meal to go.

To take a look at menu options, visit https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/1991 .