New Church plant opens its doors for Sunday worship

A new church plant, St. Mark the Evangelist Anglican Church, opened its doors to Waxahachie and is bringing Sunday worship to the community come Nov 1.

“We’re a new church plant in Waxahachie and we’ve been worshipping for a couple of months now on Wednesday evenings over at the First Look Pregnancy Center on Ferris, but we are going to be starting an addition to Wednesday evenings, Sunday morning worship and we’re going to be downtown on The English Merchants Parlour," said the Rev. Jason VanBorssum.

The church began when a small group came together after their previous church closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was a small group that was a part of another church the priest retired and he decided when coronavirus happened that they would kind of close down as a church and these folks were kind of left on their own," shared VanBorssum. "They reached out to my bishop – we are part of a Reformed Episcopal Church, which is part of the larger Anglican Church in North America ... and they said ‘we’d like to continue on as a church, could we be brought in with you all?' and that launched a conversation and I was sent down to Waxahachie and lead them."

The church is currently made up of about 80 members, some who attend virtually, taking precautions against the virus.

"We’ve been growing very steadily within the last couple of months and now we’re at the point where we’re ready to resume Sunday worship in a really cool space," VanBorssum said.

Sunday worship will begin Nov. 1, as they also continue their weekly Wednesday meetings.

“We will be starting Sunday worship on Nov. 1, which is called All Saints Day, which is a very big holiday on the church calendar. And we will be the only traditional liturgical sacramental church in downtown Waxahachie," VanBorssum said. "It’s not a traditional worship space but we’re being kind of entrepreneurial and flexible with what we’re doing and like I said, we’ll be the only ‘high’ church in Waxahachie."

The church is taking precautions against the virus by social distancing and having members take turns in receiving communion.

“In our tradition, it's customary that you would take both bread and wine but during this time we’re doing what we call ‘receiving in one kind only,’ which mean just the wafer so there’s no shared chalice," VanBorssum said.

Additionally, the church will be hosting a livestream for those who are not able to attend or for those who do not feel comfortable enough to attend in-person.

The live stream will be accessible through their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/stmarkswax .