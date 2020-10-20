A total of 36,390 Ellis County voters have participated in Early Voting

Early voting in Ellis County began last Tuesday at 8 a.m., with a total of 36,390 voters casting their ballots as of Monday, Oct. 19.

On Oct. 13, only three hours into voting, a total of 2,000 residents voted, according to Ellis County election officials.

"WOW Ellis! 6,433 voted today and 2,011 ballots returned which is 7.02% turnout of the 120,125 registered voters in Ellis County. Thank you to those who wore masks today, we appreciate keeping the poll workers safe. They did a great job for what we believe is an all-time record turnout during an early voting day! Keep up the good job!" Ellis County election officials shared on their page.

Although there isn’t voting on Sundays, the county has managed to have a 30.26% turnout since Oct. 19, which ended with 5,113 voters casting their ballot in person as of that evening.

According to data released by the Ellis County Elections office, there are 120,275 registered voters in the county.

The first day of early voting consisted of the largest group of people voting, according to Jana Onyon, elections administrator.

“The most I’ve ever seen here, the most I’ve documented on past elections, that was the most we’ve ever had on one day during early voting, that I can find," Onyon said. "We knew it was going to be high, it’s great to see it. And it’s been kind of consistent, it’s been about over 5,000 a day – except for Saturday. Our weekends are usually a little lower.”

Early voting will go on until Oct. 30. Residents are able to vote at any of the six designated locations throughout the county.

The main polling location is at First United Methodist Church, 505 W. Marvin, Waxahachie.

Polling locations are open this week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thirty minutes is the average wait time voters should expect to wait in line, according to Onyon.

“We really haven’t had any complaints of long lines so I think everybody kind of expects it,” she added.

Additionally, Friday, Oct. 23 is the last day for the office to receive a request for a mail ballot application for both a regular and FPCA (Overseas/Military) voters. The request must be received by mail in office by Friday. If an application for ballot by mail is submitted by fax or email, the original application must be mailed and received by the Early Voting Clerk no later than the fourth business day after the faxed or emailed application was received.

Voting statistics and updates can be found at https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/629/Upcoming-Elections .