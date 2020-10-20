AgTexas still accepting nominations for AgYouth program

For the sixth year, AgTexas is giving out scholarships through its AgYouth program to high school seniors involved in 4-H and FAA in surrounding counties.

The program opened its online application in August for high school seniors.

“We’re going on year six and the purpose of this program is to recognize and support aggies while building a relationship within the communities we serve,” shared Kristy Tucker from AVP Marketing. “Then the program is opened to high school seniors, they have to either attend school or reside in one of the 43 counties that AgTexas serves."

AgTexas Farm Credit Services established the AgYouth program as a way to call positive attention to the work that high school students are investing themselves in to benefit agriculture, their schools and their communities.

AgTexas is a financial institution that provides financing for anything agriculture related.

Since the start of this program, AgTexas has given more than $100,000 to about 400 students, according to a news release.

To be eligible for the program, students must be high school seniors, they must reside or go to school in one of the 43 counties where AgTexas serves and they must be involved in the local 4-H and FAA.

From these nominations, 78 students will be selected as AGs of the month and be gifted a $100 gift card, a certificate of achievement and will be featured in their local newspaper and on social media, according to the news release.

Additionally, nominees will each be put into a raffle in which 21 students will be chosen as winners of a $1,000 scholarship.

Students are able to turn in their nominations until Friday, Oct. 23.

In 2015, the program began with 10 winners who each received $1,000 and has grown from there.

“AgYouth is the future of agriculture. These students out here are the best, they’re the brightest. They’re learning about leadership skills. They’re learning about agriculture. They are the future of AG,” said Tucker. “They could potentially be our future employees.”

Students can look forward to joining previous year honorees from the Ellis County area, including Tanner Chambers (Italy FFA) and Gabrielle Walker (Red Oak FFA). Chambers received a $1,000 scholarship.

“The pandemic reveals that we live in a changing world, and it also shows that we will find innovative solutions to our challenges by becoming more resourceful and imaginative,” said AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Tim McDonald. “The purpose of the AgYouth program is to recognize and support our young Ag leaders while building relationships within the communities that we serve.”

The AgYouth program includes a spring banquet, which introduces the Ellis County area honorees to fellow students from the Central Texas region.

“We are very pleased to have created the AgYouth of the Month program because it brings positive attention to young people who are investing in our state and nation as well as their own futures,” McDonald said.

Students can see of they are eligible for nomination by going online to www.agtexas.com/news/ag-youth.