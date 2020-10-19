Ellis County crime blotter for Oct. 5-11
Oct. 5:
McVickers, Richard, 48, assault against elderly or disabled
Lightner, Rob D., 34, burglary of vehicles, two counts; attempted burglary of habitat
Critchfield, Caayde, 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Sanez, Albe R., 18, sexual assault of a child
Loredo, Maria, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child
Finley, Kortland J., 24, driving with license invalid with previous conviction; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Meyers, Charlie A., 45, driving while intoxicated
Thomas Katherine, 39, Assault Class C–family violence
Oct. 6:
Wesley, Dena, 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Cavillo, Michael A., 43, driving while intoxicated
Jaco, Jeremy J., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no drivers license
Ketter, Lacey N., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; burglary of vehicles; theft of mail, less than 10 addresses
Minton, Stephen J., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Chaney, Chase J., 21, assault Class C
Holt, Tawny M., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than gram but less than 4 grams
McKissick, Tristan, 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Nelson Nathan J., 22, failure to ID/giving false; resisting arrest, search or transport
Fulton, Shree N., 40, criminal trespass; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone
Oct. 7:
Kennedy, Flx L., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Mias, Vicente, 26, parole violation
Rodgers, Teddy R., 37, speeding between specified streets
Alavardo, Johnny, 44, injury to a child/elderly/disabled; Assault Class C – Family violence
Richardson, Tiffany, 26, credit or debit card abuse
Rodgers, Johnny S., 43, public intoxication
Diaz, Robert, 21, probation violation-possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Hernandez, Raudel, 37, unlicensed use of a criminal instrument
Money, Sasha N., 33, assault causing bodily injury
Garoutte, Jon M, 45, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750, two counts
Vargas, Jesus A., 28, evading arrest/detention; public intoxication
Oct. 8:
Strickland, Carley, 51, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction
Todd, Errick, 31, driving while intoxicated; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Martinez, Carlos, 21, sexual assault
Wyatt, Brandon, 35, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; drug test falsification
Florence, John T., 29, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Pickett, Racurica 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Vergara, Issac, 21, burglary of a habitation
Sias, Brooke D., 34, public peace Class C
Perez, Juan M., 49, burglary of a habitation; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Oct. 9:
Florence, Myles S., 29, assault causing bodily injury; violate bond–protective order; public drunkenness, two counts; assault of a family/household member impede; continuous violence against family member; driving while license is invalid; speeding; park curfew–City Ordinance; public intoxication, two count
Barnes, Hollie, 42, driving while intoxicated
Flowers, Shelby L., 47, liquor violation–Class C; not upkeeping property; city ordinance outdoor storage; address numbers on building; substandard structure; exterior accessory street; parking on unimproved arae; high grass debris; illegal dumping; City Ordinance–construction/demolition.
Pennington, Amber, 39, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Murray, Domonique, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Hamby, Dwayne M., 34, indecent exposure
Tanner, Jessica K., 33, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 with 2 previous; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Patterson, Xavier, 29, driving while intoxicated; prohibited substance in a correctional/civic community facility; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Lambright, Nathaniel, 28, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Vega, Miguel A., 33, indecency with a child–sexual contact; ICE detainer
Larkin, Caled C., 37, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, two counts; credit or debit card abuse
Wyant, Holly L., 50, driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Henderon Shadrick, 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams
Harris, Chassidy C., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams
Mack, Leilani C., 44, criminal mischief
Oct. 10:
Gonzales, Jasmine, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Jenkins, Issac R., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; no drivers license; driving with invalid license; speeding/regular zone; traffic offense – Class C
Orduna, Juan, 28, driving while intoxicated with child; ICE detainer
Soloman, Kayla D., 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Finlay, Derwyn R., 57, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Moore, Robert C., 64, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Wiley, Eveanna A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Maxam, Robert K., 41, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Barrak, Brianna, 36, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Meyers, Hannah J., 19, possession of a dangerous drug; criminal trespass; public intoxication
Hughes, Mark 34, driving while intoxicated/open container; possession of a dangerous drug; public intoxication
McBride, David W., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams
Oct. 11:
Mendoza, Bryan U., 22, driving while intoxicated with child
Livingston, Johnathan, 25, driving while intoxicated
Elias, Jennifer R., 19, assault causing bodily injury
Harris, Elijah S., 17, criminal trespass
Mitchell, Elijah 51, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Dixon, Jamaryn D., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram and less than 200 grams; possession of a firearm by a felon
Rodriguez, Arando, 35, unauthorized use of vehicle
Rose, Arreon S., 23, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction; motor vehicle inspection violation
Olivo, Jacklyn A., 39, possession of narcotics; theft
--- Compiled by Don Hullett