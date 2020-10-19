Ellis County crime blotter for Oct. 5-11

Waxahachie Daily Light

Oct. 5:

McVickers, Richard, 48, assault against elderly or disabled

Lightner, Rob D., 34, burglary of vehicles, two counts; attempted burglary of habitat

Critchfield, Caayde, 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Sanez, Albe R., 18, sexual assault of a child

Loredo, Maria, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child

Finley, Kortland J., 24, driving with license invalid with previous conviction; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Meyers, Charlie A., 45, driving while intoxicated

Thomas Katherine, 39, Assault Class C–family violence

Oct. 6:

Wesley, Dena, 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Cavillo, Michael A., 43, driving while intoxicated

Jaco, Jeremy J., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no drivers license

Ketter, Lacey N., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; burglary of vehicles; theft of mail, less than 10 addresses

Minton, Stephen J., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Chaney, Chase J., 21, assault Class C

Holt, Tawny M., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than gram but less than 4 grams

McKissick, Tristan, 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Nelson Nathan J., 22, failure to ID/giving false; resisting arrest, search or transport

Fulton, Shree N., 40, criminal trespass; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone

Oct. 7:

Kennedy, Flx L., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Mias, Vicente, 26, parole violation

Rodgers, Teddy R., 37, speeding between specified streets

Alavardo, Johnny, 44, injury to a child/elderly/disabled; Assault Class C – Family violence

Richardson, Tiffany, 26, credit or debit card abuse

Rodgers, Johnny S., 43, public intoxication

Diaz, Robert, 21, probation violation-possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Hernandez, Raudel, 37, unlicensed use of a criminal instrument

Money, Sasha N., 33, assault causing bodily injury

Garoutte, Jon M, 45, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750, two counts

Vargas, Jesus A., 28, evading arrest/detention; public intoxication

Oct. 8:

Strickland, Carley, 51, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction

Todd, Errick, 31, driving while intoxicated; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Martinez, Carlos, 21, sexual assault

Wyatt, Brandon, 35, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; drug test falsification

Florence, John T., 29, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Pickett, Racurica 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Vergara, Issac, 21, burglary of a habitation

Sias, Brooke D., 34, public peace Class C

Perez, Juan M., 49, burglary of a habitation; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Oct. 9:

Florence, Myles S., 29, assault causing bodily injury; violate bond–protective order; public drunkenness, two counts; assault of a family/household member impede; continuous violence against family member; driving while license is invalid; speeding; park curfew–City Ordinance; public intoxication, two count

Barnes, Hollie, 42, driving while intoxicated

Flowers, Shelby L., 47, liquor violation–Class C; not upkeeping property; city ordinance outdoor storage; address numbers on building; substandard structure; exterior accessory street; parking on unimproved arae; high grass debris; illegal dumping; City Ordinance–construction/demolition.

Pennington, Amber, 39, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Murray, Domonique, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Hamby, Dwayne M., 34, indecent exposure

Tanner, Jessica K., 33, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 with 2 previous; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Patterson, Xavier, 29, driving while intoxicated; prohibited substance in a correctional/civic community facility; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Lambright, Nathaniel, 28, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Vega, Miguel A., 33, indecency with a child–sexual contact; ICE detainer

Larkin, Caled C., 37, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, two counts; credit or debit card abuse

Wyant, Holly L., 50, driving while intoxicated, second offense.

Henderon Shadrick, 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams

Harris, Chassidy C., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams

Mack, Leilani C., 44, criminal mischief

Oct. 10:

Gonzales, Jasmine, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Jenkins, Issac R., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; no drivers license; driving with invalid license; speeding/regular zone; traffic offense – Class C

Orduna, Juan, 28, driving while intoxicated with child; ICE detainer

Soloman, Kayla D., 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Finlay, Derwyn R., 57, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Moore, Robert C., 64, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Wiley, Eveanna A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Maxam, Robert K., 41, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Barrak, Brianna, 36, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Meyers, Hannah J., 19, possession of a dangerous drug; criminal trespass; public intoxication

Hughes, Mark 34, driving while intoxicated/open container; possession of a dangerous drug; public intoxication

McBride, David W., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams

Oct. 11:

Mendoza, Bryan U., 22, driving while intoxicated with child

Livingston, Johnathan, 25, driving while intoxicated

Elias, Jennifer R., 19, assault causing bodily injury

Harris, Elijah S., 17, criminal trespass

Mitchell, Elijah 51, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Dixon, Jamaryn D., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram and less than 200 grams; possession of a firearm by a felon

Rodriguez, Arando, 35, unauthorized use of vehicle

Rose, Arreon S., 23, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction; motor vehicle inspection violation

Olivo, Jacklyn A., 39, possession of narcotics; theft

--- Compiled by Don Hullett