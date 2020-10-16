Waxahachie ISD votes to have all students return to in-person classes starting Nov. 2

Come Nov. 2, Waxahachie ISD students will return in-person, as voted in a meeting on Thursday night.

At the Monday, Oct. 12, School Board meeting, the administration shared their eagerness to get students to return in-person learning on Nov. 2, the first day of the third six-week grading period.

"Waxahachie ISD is wholeheartedly committed to the success of all students. During the first nine weeks of the school year, we offered an online learning option, which approximately 18.7 percent of Waxahachie ISD students currently use. The academic performance and attendance data indicates online learners are under-performing in comparison to students physically at school, making online learning unsustainable for long-term academic success," shared Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain.

Originally, the district would exempt students who have maintained a 97 percent attendance rate and an overall 85 grade average or to students with proper medical documentation but have voted against this decision.

"However, as so many school districts are significantly limiting online learning, at a 3:00 p.m. meeting this afternoon, the Commissioner of Education weighed in on the topic and has directed school districts that discontinuing online learning “in a way that only targets struggling students is not permitted," shared Cain.

Due to the new decision, all students except those who have verifiable medical documentation indicating a health concern for the student or a member of the household must return to school on Nov. 2.

Parents must let the principal of their school know by Oct. 23, if their child with verifiable health issues is not returning. This will help schools prepare for additional students to return.

Students who do not return to school by the signified date and are not withdrawn from WISD will be considered absent. Additionally, all enrolled students are subject to Texas compulsory attendance laws.

"We look forward to seeing our students back on campus on Monday, Nov. 2. We are committed to keeping students safe, keeping them in school, and allowing them to participate in the activities they love. We thank you for your continued cooperation and support," said Cain.

To keep up with additional updates, visit https://www.wisd.org/