Halloween is a go in the city of Waxahachie

As the countdown for Halloween gets closer, Waxahachie has been given safety guidelines to follow for the holiday, as the city is still under the order of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the ongoing pandemic.

Much like other festivals and events, Halloween has been a question among the community, as residents decide whether they will participate in trick-or-treating or not.

“As we are still under the orders of the governor; that decision is actually not made on the city level. What we have done is put out some safety guidelines based on tips that are on the CDC website,” shared Amy Borders, Director of Communications and Marketing. “Those tips are included in the newsletter that will be mailed out to citizens in the next few days.”

In the newsletter, community members are encouraged to follow safety guidelines against COVID-19. The city encourages people to trick-or-treat with a small group of people and to wear a festive but real mask.

For those that are planning on giving out candy, the city recommends residents to leave candy on the porch and to sit behind a storm door or sit behind a table to participate in social distancing at least six feet apart.

The Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association has already planned on going forward with its annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat on the Square event, set for Oct. 29.

“Well it’s a yearly event, but they just decided at their meeting last week whether they were gonna go through with it or not because everything is up in the air because of the pandemic,” shared Anita Simpson. "So, they haven’t really planned it. I mean it’s a reoccurring event that doesn’t require any planning. The merchants that want to participate can, and the merchants that aren't comfortable doing it won’t.”

Trick-or-treating will begin on the square at 3 p.m and end at 5 p.m.

“They voted at their meeting on Oct. 7 to go ahead and host trick-or-treating on the square from the merchants that wanted to participate,” said Simpson. “It will all be outside. People won’t be going into the stores. They’ll all sit out on the sidewalk and pass out candy.”

Social distancing is encouraged, and rules will be suggested to keep everyone safe.

Additionally, the neighboring city of Ennis has Halloween festivities planned for the holiday. On Oct. 29, they will be hosting an Ennis Haymaze and Pumpkin Patch.

“Come enjoy delicious carnival style food at the Downtown Ennis Haymaze and Pumpkin Patch! Corndogs, turkey legs, funnel cake, fried Oreos, hamburgers and more! 10% of proceeds will go back to Ennis Main Street to fund more family friendly activities!” shared the city through a social media post.