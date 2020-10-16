SAGU to host their first community event with a night of worship

Southwestern Assemblies of God University will be hosting one of their first events with the community, Oct. 24, as they welcome the community to gather for a worship night.

This event will be student led, as SAGU students lead worship and the message for that night. There will be a time of prayer and a five minute devotion to allow people to rejuvenate.

“We’re excited to reach out to the community and just really be that light, because in a time right now students are wanting to do something, and there is so much need. And just allowing this opportunity to be created for not only SAGU students, but it allows people in the community to come alongside of us, and if they need something then we can pray with them and agree with them as well," shared Denziel Ortiz, the Vice President of Trinity Outreach at SAGU.

This event will begin at 5 p.m., and SAGU invites anyone to join.

Worship night will be held at Freedom Memorial park, right across from the Ellis County Hall of Fame.

“The focus of that is that people would come out and to just have fun. We’re just going to be going in and singing along with people. Anybody is invited,” said Ortiz.

The event will be held with COVID-19 precautions, in case residents are concerned.

“We are taking COVID precautions. It’s all approved by the city. Basically we’ve been in talk with the city for the last week or so, and we have everything approved. We’re really not giving out anything besides water and drinks. We’re really just trying to fellowship with social distancing and masks, that are kind of enforced but not required.”

SAGU will also be partnering with Trinity Waxahachie and Convoy of hope to do an outreach on Nov. 21.

“That’s basically gonna be a time of like a food give out. We’re gonna be giving out socks. We’re gonna be giving out meals. We’re gonna be reaching people as we can,” said Ortiz.

Additionally, SAGU launched a new ministry this semester for students to participate in.

“We have a thing called One-Timers ministry that we just launched off this semester. Basically it allows students to get the opportunity to maybe just serve one time, especially if they're busy. It allows students to get that one time opportunity if that’s all they have.”